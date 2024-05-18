Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

TECL traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $81.44. 1,523,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,025. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $85.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.