Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 373,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.22% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.