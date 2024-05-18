Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,330 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 96,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

