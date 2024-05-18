Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 205 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.71. 1,348,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.