Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.78.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
