Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,865,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.