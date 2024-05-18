Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.80. 423,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

