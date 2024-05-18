Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 9.2 %

TGB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 19,278,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,294. The stock has a market cap of $865.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.