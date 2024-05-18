Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PRU
Prudential Stock Performance
Prudential Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,469.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential
In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.