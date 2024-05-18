Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential stock opened at GBX 819.20 ($10.29) on Tuesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,188.50 ($14.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 815.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,469.39%.

In other news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

