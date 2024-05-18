Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Exagen Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Exagen has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exagen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 154,139 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

