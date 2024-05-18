Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.95. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

