Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Issued By Northland Capmk

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.93. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.