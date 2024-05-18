Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Raised by Analyst

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Altimmune Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

