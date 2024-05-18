Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Raised by Analyst

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,219 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
