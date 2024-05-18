Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

RLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $148.93 on Thursday. RLI has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.11.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC increased its position in RLI by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,876,000 after purchasing an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 526,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after buying an additional 80,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RLI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

