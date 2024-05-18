Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Talen Energy Co. Increased by BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLNE stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

