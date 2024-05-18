Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for UroGen Pharma Ltd. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $310.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

