Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Lifted by Analyst

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

