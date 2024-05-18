Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Increased by Analyst

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$57.32 million for the quarter.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.