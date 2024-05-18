Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreased by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

