Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

