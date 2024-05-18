Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 368 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

