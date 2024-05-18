Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 15,488 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4,197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

