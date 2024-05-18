Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,523,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,805,000 after acquiring an additional 99,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.19 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

