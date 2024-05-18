Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $22,007,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.