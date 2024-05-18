Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $149.26. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

