Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $440,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $273.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $331.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.