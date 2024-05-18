Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 256,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.