Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
QTRX stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
