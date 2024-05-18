Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 56.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 66.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 14.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

