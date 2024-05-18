Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$2.60

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Quarterhill Company Profile

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$192.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

