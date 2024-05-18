Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of QIPT stock traded down C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$4.26. 269,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.03. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of C$4.23 and a twelve month high of C$8.12.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.