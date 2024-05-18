Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of QIPT stock traded down C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$4.26. 269,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.03. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of C$4.23 and a twelve month high of C$8.12.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
