Raymond James to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $87.29 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

