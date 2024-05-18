Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Karen Lynne Martin Buys 8,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40.

Real Matters Stock Performance

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.96. 18,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,762. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.44 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. Real Matters Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

