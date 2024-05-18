Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDDT. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 56.20.

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded up 5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 62.04. 15,131,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 48.47. Reddit has a 12 month low of 37.35 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

