Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.42 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $129.42 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,978.18 or 1.00019972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011816 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12796435 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,056,778.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

