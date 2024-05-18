Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CAVA Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAVA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after buying an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after buying an additional 545,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.