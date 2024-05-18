Research Analysts Set Expectations for Janux Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 3.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

