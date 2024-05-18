Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDY. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $406.43 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.11 and its 200-day moving average is $414.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $698,325,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

