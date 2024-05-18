Reviewing M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) & Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redrow and M.D.C.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. $4.64 billion 1.02 $401.01 million $5.28 11.93

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.1% of M.D.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Redrow and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redrow 0 1 1 0 2.50 M.D.C. 1 4 0 0 1.80

M.D.C. has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Given M.D.C.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Redrow.

Profitability

This table compares Redrow and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redrow N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 8.64% 12.32% 7.34%

Summary

M.D.C. beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

About M.D.C.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. As of April 19, 2024, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SH Residential Holdings, LLC.

