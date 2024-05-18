Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMBI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.