RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Cut to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

