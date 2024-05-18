RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Cut to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
