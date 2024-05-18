Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.29. 10,681,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 42,863,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 398.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,459 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,524 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,506 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

