Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Roche has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $40.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Roche by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

