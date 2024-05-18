Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

