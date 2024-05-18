Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.72 and last traded at $61.87. Approximately 666,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,557,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

