Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 43.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.89. The stock had a trading volume of 787,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

