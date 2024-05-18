Royal Bank of Canada Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $56.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 27.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

