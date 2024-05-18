RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.18. 8,501,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,613. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

