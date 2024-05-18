Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

