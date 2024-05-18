Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Down to $12.34

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $11.82. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 156,300 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $235,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth $32,880,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at $325,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. It operates through three platforms located offshore California and an onshore processing facility comprised of 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp.

