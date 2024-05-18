Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Sagicor Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSE SFC traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.